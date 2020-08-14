Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage And Fit Figure In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

American fitness model Katelyn Runck motivated thousands of fans on social media to eat healthier after she posted some new content of herself on Friday, August 14. She took to Instagram to share the update with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly gained traction.

The North Dakota-born model was photographed while indoors, seemingly inside of a kitchen, for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Katelyn took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera.

She also exuded happy vibes in the series as she shared a smile and held up a plate of food from Mega Fits Meals.

Katelyn’s long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders in slight waves.

However, it was her killer and fit figure that stood out most, as she showcased her physique in a revealing-yet-stylish workout outfit.

Her ensemble consisted of an athletic top that was white and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The top was also designed with a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of cleavage. Meanwhile, its cropped design helped to show off her rock-hard abs.

Katelyn teamed the top with a light yellow pair of shorts that also did not conceal much of her figure. The bottoms, which were quite formfitting, featured a low-rise cut, they especially showed off her chiseled midriff, hips, and derriere.

Katelyn revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption, she shared some words with fans, telling them that while she can’t “control everything” in her life, she can control what she consumes. She also tagged Mega Fit Meals’ Instagram handle.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans and amassed more than 34,000 likes just a few hours after going live. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to shower Katelyn with compliments on her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“Always in such great shape, keep that posture,” one user wrote, following their kind words with a string of pink heart emoji.

“Fit, fine, and fantastic,” added a second fan.

“Wow, what a beauty,” a third admired proclaimed.

“You look so gorgeous,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Katelyn has posted a number of eye-catching posts to her Instagram this past week. Just yesterday, she rocked a zip-up bikini that sent fans into a frenzy once more, per The Inquisitr. That image has received more than 78,000 likes.