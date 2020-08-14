‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Stuns While Sipping Wine In New Instagram Snapshots

Amanda Stanton looked gorgeous in recent photos.

Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13 to share two stunning new snapshots of herself. She sat at an outdoor restaurant, Élephante, in Santa Monica, California, while enjoying drinks with her sister, fellow influencer Carissa Stanton.

Stanton looked extra chic in a yellow top with a red-and-white floral pattern. The top included a sleeve on only one side and a high neckline. She paired the shirt with white, high-waisted jeans. The mother of two accessorized with several delicate rings on both hands, a thin gold bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. She wore her long blond hair down in loose, natural waves. Her complexion looked flawless as the sun shined down on her.

In the first snapshot, Stanton reached out to pick up a glass of white wine while maintaining a serious expression. In the second snapshot, she was joined by her sister who sported a polka-dot bikini top and jeans while holding up her own drink. Élephante is a chic, high-class eatery known for their Italian cuisine, ocean views, and alcoholic beverages.

Behind the two sisters was the beautiful California landscape, including tall buildings such as the well known Georgian hotel. Several palm trees were visible off in the distance.

In the caption of her post, Stanton joked about the wrinkled status of her shirt, noting that she would steam it later. The photos got over 46,000 likes in less than 24 hours after being shared. She boasts a total of 1.1 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and to inquire about her trendy ensemble. Others shared how much they could relate to her caption choice.

“So cute, wrinkled blouse and all,” one fan commented upon the post.

“This caption brings me great joy,” another person wrote.

“You look so stunning and flawless in that outfit Amanda!!” gushed one fan of Stanton.

“Bounce rapid touch up spray is an actual life saver,” one person suggested as a remedy for the wrinkled shirt.

Stanton typically gets mostly positive comments on social media but has had her fair share of hate in the past. In May, she was criticized for driving to a different state to get her hair done. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many felt that this decision was irresponsible, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She defended herself by saying she took every possible safety precaution during the trip.