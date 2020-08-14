Dua Lipa Puts On A Fruity Display For ‘W’ Magazine

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new images that took place for W Magazine. The British singer released her hugely-successful second studio album, Future Nostalgia, earlier this year and has been gracing magazine covers ever since.

In the four-photo upload, Lipa posed in different garments.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper wore a short-sleeved pink Marc Jacobs t-shirt that featured ice-cream printed on the breasts area. The attire had cherries stuck on top on each side, which made the outfit very playful. Lipa paired the ensemble with a high-waisted black miniskirt and sported a red cap upside down on top of her head with different flavored ice cream and cherries inside. She rocked short acrylic nails and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. Lipa scraped her hair off her face for the shoot.

The entertainer posed in front of a plain backdrop and raised one hand to the cork attached to the cherry. Lipa licked her upper left lip and gazed in the same direction.

In the next slide, she attached the cover shot that saw her in the same outfit without the hat. Lipa placed a cherry in her mouth and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She held both hands behind her back and pushed her chest forward slightly.

In the third frame, Lipa donned a long black-and-white coat with a huge black hat. She opted for blue leather gloves and tights of the same color.

In the fourth and final frame, the Grammy Award-winner switched it up and sported a yellow hat with a blue jumper, and matching violet tights and heels. Lipa rocked a multicolored plaid skirt and orange leather gloves to complete the look.

For her caption, she told fans that shoot was shot by the “amazing, funny, and legendary” photographer Tim Walker. Lipa thanked the editor-in-chief Sara Moonves, her makeup artist Sam Bryant, her hairstylist Malcolm Edwards, and nail technician Lou Marie for helping her achieve this glammed-up look for the publication.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 740,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 50.5 million followers.

“Listening to ur songs right now and seeing ur pics. Great combination,” one user wrote.

“MY FAVORITE COVER AND PHOTOSHOOT OF YOURS!!! So simple yet so aesthetic and beautiful!! I’m obsessed and can’t wait to grab a copy,” another person shared.

“YOU’RE THE GODDESS OF THE UNIVERSE,” remarked a third fan.

“Woaaaah, you look amazing Dua,” a fourth admirer commented.