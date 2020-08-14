Natalie Roser Wears Just Bikini Bottoms In New Beach Snap

Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, August 14, with her latest post in which she sported just the lower half of a skimpy bikini as she posed on a beach.

The Australian model and businesswoman posed with a paddleboard in Sydney, Australia according to the geotag. She was shot from the left as she turned her head to shoot a bright, genuine smile at the camera. Roser leaned her torso closer to the board as she arched her back slightly, popping her booty out.

Roser opted not to wear anything on her upper body, going fully topless for the shot. She bent her arms strategically to cover her breasts and censor the snapshot. She did wear a pair of pair of bikini bottoms. They were white, which contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion, and featured a narrow back that exposed her toned glutes.

Roser accessorized her look with simple silver hoop earrings and a ring on her middle finger. Her blond hair was loose and damp against there bare back.

In the caption, Roser celebrated the fact that it’s “Friyayyyyyy” and also announced that a new issue of The Series Mag will be released tonight, suggesting her photo was taken for the publication. Roser said that those wishing to see how is on the cover of the sixth issue should check out its Instagram account. She also credited Glen Krohn as the photographer.

The post has garnered more than 12,500 likes and upwards of 140 comments in just a few hours. Her fans used the opportunity to note how gorgeous she looked in the picture and to express their admiration for Roser in general.

“Goodness gracious! You are more beautiful by the day,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow you have a disarming smile and a soft glance and enjoy your self,” replied another user.

“Perfect beauty… enjoy your weekend Natalie,” a third fan chimed in.

“lookin like a little topless paddleboarding could be about to get under way… he says with a grin!!” added a fourth admirer.

Roser is no stranger to sharing bikini photos on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has noted, she posted another similar image last week that saw her in a stylish two-piece. It featured a print in different shades of blue and turquoise. The top had a bandeau design that was pretty hide, offering a good amount of coverage. The bottoms boasted a thong back that put her derriere front and center as she posed with her back turned to the camera.