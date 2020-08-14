Michigan Restaurant Calls On Customers To Stop Bullying Its Employees Over COVID Rules

The owners of a Michigan restaurant are asking customers to stop bullying their employees who are simply trying to do their jobs when it comes to enforcing mask and social-distancing rules.

As The Detroit Free Press reported, Short’s Brewing Co., a “brewpub” in Bellaire, is, like so many other restaurants, just trying to get by in what has been a devastating time for the hospitality industry. As such, they’re allowing customers in, but only under strict guidelines; among them, that customers must wear masks, and that they must be seated a certain distance apart.

In a Thursday-night Facebook post, the company said “It’s time to STOP. Enough is enough already.” The writer of the post went on to claim that employees have been cursed at, yelled at, laughed at, belittled, and brought to tears, when asked to abide by the rules.

“We’re here to tell you that we stand with all of our staff and we will not tolerate this behavior at our pub. Our staff deserves better,” the post’s author said.

The post went on to note that the owners are open to constructive feedback and is willing to listen and learn. However, at the end of the day, they will stand with their employees.

“If you can’t be kind then we cannot help you. Our staff is our family and we have their backs,” the post reads.

The post has since gone viral, having earned just over 8,000 Facebook shares and more than 19,000 reactions, most of them positive.

“I don’t drink so brewery’s [sic] are not my thing…. but thinking I need to come and eat and show support,” one respondent wrote.

“As one of the mothers….thank you for having my girl’s back!,” wrote another.

Another Facebook user said she doesn’t even drink beer, but bought a six-pack of the restaurant’s brew just to be supportive.

The Facebook account of another restaurant also chimed in, thanking the Bellaire pub for setting an example. Similarly, other restaurants also echoed similar sentiments in the comments.

Ever since mask wearing and social distancing in businesses became a thing, there have been reports of hostility — and in some cases, violence — from people not keen to abide by the rules. In one particularly distressing case out of Louisiana, as reported by The Inquisitr, a teenage hostess at a Baton Rouge Chili’s was set upon and roughed up by a group of 11 women who took exception to being told they couldn’t be seated together.