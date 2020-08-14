Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Orange Bikini While Rubbing Tanning Oil On Her Body

On Friday, August 14, American model Brit Manuel uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 982,000 followers to enjoy.

The clip showed the 26-year-old posing on what appears to be a patio. She sizzled in a bright orange bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of tie-side bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The color of the bathing suit also beautifully complemented Brit’s tan skin.

She finished off the sexy look with an unbuttoned white shirt that had slid off her shoulders. As for jewelry, she sported gold hoop earrings and a matching pendant necklace. The brunette beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a top knot bun.

The video began with Brit sitting with her knees bent on outdoor furniture. She shimmied her shoulders and smiled brightly, as she shook a bottle of tanning oil from the brand Bali Body. She proceeded to apply oil on one of her thighs. She then rubbed it in a circular motion and put the excess oil on her stomach, before focusing her attention on the camera.

The brief clip was paired with the song “Say So” by Doja Cat.

In the caption, Brit advertised for Bali Body by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re seriously GLOWING,” wrote a fan, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re such an inspiration!” added a different devotee, along with a blue butterfly and red heart emoji.

“[W]ow you are perfect,” remarked another admirer.

“Yassss [sic] girl so beautiful!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a bandeau bikini and a sheer miniskirt. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.