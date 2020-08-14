Sara Underwood Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Clingy Dress & Sizzles During ‘Summer Quarantine’

Sara Underwood looked fabulous while wearing a clingy, colorful dress in a new array of photos shared on her Instagram page. The model posed outdoors by the truck and cabin that many of her 9 million followers likely recognized and she teased that she was in the midst of a summer quarantine in “Cabinland.”

The 36-year-old model flaunted her incredible figure in a form-fitting coral dress from the Revolve fashion brand. She had her blond tresses styled into two braids with some wispy bangs gently framing her face.

In the first photo, Sara leaned against the truck and her face could be seen in the reflection of a mirror. The thin spaghetti straps of the dress crossed over her shoulders and she revealed off a significant amount of cleavage. The coral color of the garment was the perfect contrast to her flawless, tanned skin and her sultry facial expression left many of her fans speechless.

“So beautiful, lady Sara,” one person commented.

There were three photos included in this Friday post and each one was as stunning as the last. The second snap showed Sara in the driver’s seat of the pickup and she had a pair of white sneakers on her feet. The side slits of the garment revealed Sara’s long, lean legs, and she posed in such a way to accentuate her hourglass curves.

The third photo showed Sara standing in a clearing, the cabin and pickup behind her. Her skin glowed and she held one forearm up to shield her face from the sun. Her other hand was propped on a hip and the coral fabric clung to every curve.

“You’re such a beautiful Soul inside and out,” a fan wrote.

“God you are such a beautiful woman I love seeing your pictures every day,” someone praised.

It did not take long for this trio of snaps to garner a great deal of praise from Sara’s followers. More than 30,000 people hit the “like” button during the first hour after she had first uploaded the stunning shots. More than 200 people commented during that time as well, and it looked like everybody was quite smitten with this latest look of hers.

“You look hot in every way possible!” another person declared.

Sara is known for her stunning physique, but her millions of fans have also eagerly followed along as she has built her “Cabinland” life with beau Jacob Witzling.

The two have been building cabins, living in their truck cabin, and updating fans along the way. This new set of uploads is just the latest in a long stream of glimpses into the outdoorsy life they have built together and people seem to adore every component of it.