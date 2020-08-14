Marge Simpson Fires Back At Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser Jenna Ellis After She Disses Kamala Harris

Iconic cartoon character Marge Simpson had a few words to say to Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, after she made a dig at Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Kamala, who was recently officially selected as Joe Biden’s vice president, was giving a speech earlier this week when Jenna tweeted that she “sounds like Marge Simpson.”

On Friday, The Simpsons writers fired back by tweeting a new video showing what Marge had to say in response.

In the clip, the Simpsons’ family matriarch steps out from behind a curtain onto a stage. She starts by saying she “usually” does not get involved in politics but after chatting with her daughter, Lisa, she realized that Jenna’s comparison was not meant as a compliment.

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

At the end of the video, after cutting away from Marge, the cartoon character can be heard muttering, “I was gonna say I’m pissed off but I’m afraid they’ll bleep it.”

According to Deadline, Marge’s comment about being a “suburban housewife” was a dig at Trump, who recently said he was confident he had the support of the average housewife.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

As Entertainment Weekly noted, Marge might stay out of politics but the same cannot be said for the shows’ creators who have mocked Trump repeatedly throughout the animated show’s long run.

Executive producer Al Jean also dissed Ted Cruz in 2018 after he made a comment suggesting most of the cartoon family were likely members of the Republican party.

Marge became a trending topic on August 12 shortly after Jenna’s tweet went viral. Her response video has also generated a tremendous response on the social media website, garnering more than 14,700 likes and over 6,500 replies.

Many fans of Marge thought the video was a hilarious comeback to Jenna’s comment and said she should not have disrespected the legendary character.

“Ok lemme go watch the Simpsons cause I have a new love for Marge,” gushed one fan alongside a heart emoji.

However, there were also many who thought the creators were unable to take a joke and did not think it was funny.

“This is the single most cringe-worthy tweet of 2020. Congratulations,” said another.

“This show is a cheap husk of what it once was it needs to just be cancelled already, let it go out with at least a smidgen of dignity,” tweeted a third user.