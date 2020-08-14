Halle Berry Goes Pantsless On A Skateboard To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday: ‘Life Just Gets Better And Better!’

Halle Berry turned 54 years old today. The beloved actress celebrated the merry occasion on Instagram with an eye-popping update, stunning her massive following with her fit figure as she posed on a skateboard. Known for her passion for fitness, Halle didn’t hesitate to show off her fierce physique, putting on a leggy display as she ditched her pants in favor of a cheeky floral bikini.

The ageless beauty gave off tropical vibes in the skimpy bottoms, which sported a colorful palette that incorporated vibrant shades of green and pink. She coupled the item with a white T-shirt, looking effortlessly chic in the casual outfit. Halle opted to go barefoot for the attention-grabbing snap, which captured her from behind, offering a great view of her pert posterior and toned, sculpted pins.

The Monster’s Ball star was snapped on a sun-kissed street, one bordered on both sides by towering trees and lush vegetation, adding to the nonchalant, vacation-like atmosphere of the shot. She appeared to be having a blast ans was smiling from ear to ear as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, signalling that Halle was putting the skateboard to good use. Her dark locks tumbled down her back in messy waves, emphasizing the bright tone of her top.

The actress was photographed in a patch of shade, which allowed her beautiful facial features to be seen. The glaring sun illuminated the background, flooding the street and shining through the tree tops. The gorgeous visual effect lent an artistic feel to the pic, seemingly leaving many of her followers impressed.

Halle penned an inspirational caption for her post, conveying some of the fun-filled atmosphere with a rainbow and sparkles emoji. Admirers took to the comments section in huge numbers to wish the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress all their best, complimenting her age-defying physique. Fellow celebrities also flocked to the comments to share their best wishes for the festive day, including Julianne Moore, Mario Lopez, Mark Dacascos, Naomi Campbell, Janelle Monáe, Ella Mai, and many others.

“Happy birthday iconic lady,” wrote Mindy Kaling, who added a party popper emoji.

“Get out of here! This pic made my day!!” commented Reese Witherspoon, leaving a rainbow and hug emoji. “HBD!!” continued her message.

“You better skate on into your destiny!” quipped Octavia Spencer.

“Happy happy birthday! Thank you for always being an inspiration to us!” said the host of “The First” podcast, Tamara Pridgett.

As of this writing, the picture has been live on the platform for a little over three hours and has already amassed more than 378,600 likes and 11,100 comments.