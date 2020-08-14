Larsa Pippen Flaunts Dangerous Curves In A Black Bikini

Larsa Pippen showed off her incredible figure with another bikini-clad post shared on her Instagram page. The mother of four uploaded the image on Friday afternoon, and it was the perfect treat for her 2 million-plus fans.

The sizzling snapshot captured Larsa posed outside in the center of the frame. The area behind her was surrounded by tall trees, and Larsa stood on the top of a stone paver with rocks all around it. She gazed into the camera while pursing her lips and placing both arms near the back of her head. Larsa planted one leg on the ground and kicked the opposite toward the front while putting on a leggy display for her audience. The social media star showed off her killer figure in a sexy set from PrettyLittleThing.

Larsa’s outfit consisted of two layers that did a great job of highlighting her figure. On her upper half, she rocked a black bikini top with a wooden clasp in the middle. She wore a cropped top over her suit that possessed a bright white hue. The piece was decorated with pockets and appeared to be constructed of lightweight material. Larsa wore the bottom few buttons undone and flaunted her sculpted abs for the camera.

The lower portion of her outfit was just as hot as Larsa wore black bikini bottoms. The majority of the suit was covered by a high-waisted skirt, but thanks to the high slit in the front, Larsa was able to treat her audience to a view of her sculpted thighs. The waistband was worn over her midsection, and it helped accentuate her hourglass curves. The skirt was decorated with pockets on either side of her hips, which drew even more attention to her fit legs.

Larsa pulled her long locks back in a high bun to keep the hair out of her face. The model sported a pair of oversized black sunglasses on the bridge of her nose and added a few bracelets to her right wrist. In the caption of the update, she told fans that she had a “special” kind of energy.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from fans with over 6,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

“LARSA U STILL THE BADDEST,” one Instagrammer exclaimed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“You look Amazing in that Outfit,” a second social media user complimented.

“Always so beautiful and inspiring,” another social media user chimed in with the addition of a few flames.