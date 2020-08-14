Andrea Garcia Flaunts Her Voluptuous Body In A Vibrant Bikini On A Boat

Andrea stunned in the sexy snap.

Latina hottie Andrea Garcia took to her Instagram account this week to share a steamy new photo with her adoring fans. The model let it all hang out in a racy outfit as she smiled for the camera.

In the racy pic, Andrea looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white bedazzled bikini with vibrant orange trim. The top clung tightly to her ample bust and tied around her back as it exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy was also on display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Andrea sat on her knees on the deck of a boat. She placed her hands on her legs in front of her and arched her back while pushing her booty out. She looked over her shoulder as she stared into the camera. In the background, some crystal clear water could be seen, as well as a large rock formation and a cloudy blue sky.

She wore her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder and blew in the wind.

Andrea’s over 1.7 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 89,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,500 remarks about the photo during that time.

“The very beautiful water color and the mountains not to mention. Everything in the photo is beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You just made me happy,” another gushed.

“You are a really beautiful and respectable woman. You’re incredible,” a third social media user stated.

“You have very nice skin,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock tiny ensembles in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy shorts, and skintight workout gear in her pics.

