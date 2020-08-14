Thomas Fidone Sets Commitment Date, Analyst Believes He’s Headed To Nebraska

Nebraska prospect Thomas Fidone announced on Twitter on Friday that he had set a final decision date. The tight end prospect is going to be announcing the school he’ll be committing to on August 26. At least one analyst, Mike Farrell of Rivals, believes the player is headed to the Cornhuskers.

Mike Sautter of the Omaha World-Herald spoke to Fidone shortly after he posted the date. The prospect said he’ll be making his final choice between four finalists. In addition to the Huskers, Michigan, LSU and Iowa are still in the running.

Hailing from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone is rated with four-stars by Rivals and the other major recruiting service, 247Sports. That site’s recruiting experts also believe he’s a lock to pick Nebraska when he finally announces his decision.

Fidone is considered the top tight end in the 2021 recruiting class, as well as being top-ranked in the state of Iowa. He’s also ranked number 37 overall in his class.

Fidone boasts a total of 36 scholarship offers and among the schools that are not going to be making the cut are top-level programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia.

No change to my Thomas Fidone prediction right now. #GBR pic.twitter.com/HZMmO1bDii — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 14, 2020

Some around Nebraska have been nervous over the high school star’s interest in Michigan, especially, but Lincoln’s proximity is said to be helpful for the Huskers.

Sautter pointed out the coronavirus pandemic might also have benefitted the Cornhuskers in their pursuit. Fidone had planned to take an official visit to see LSU on September 12. That visit was derailed by the NCAA extending the period of time where no recruits can visit campuses.

“It keeps getting pushed back and it’s going to continue to get pushed back so I decided I wanted to get it over with,” he said.

After that decision was made, the player decided he wanted to go ahead and pull the trigger on his commitment. He did give himself another few weeks to mull things over, with the August 26 date.

He told Sautter that LSU and the Cornhuskers are the two programs that talk to him with most. He added the Tigers’ coaching staff tends to FaceTime with him nearly every day.

Despite the near-constant communications Fidone has with the Tigers’ coaches, Farrell posted that he does not believe there is going to be any changes to what program the tight end will be committing to at the end of August.

Not only does Farrell think Fidone is going to end up with the Huskers, but he showed in a photo that accompanied his tweet that he’s 100 percent certain that’s who the player will be picking.