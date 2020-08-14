Hannah Palmer Looks Flawless In A Pink String Bikini While Straddling A Jet Ski

Hannah let it all hang out in the racy snapshot.

Instagram sensation Hannah Palmer treated her followers to a stunning new snap on Friday afternoon. The model let it all hang out as she spent the day on the water. In the caption of the post, she told her fans to “ride her wave.”

In the sultry photo, Hannah looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a skimpy pink string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her back and exposed her muscular arms and shoulders as it clung tightly to her ample bust. Fans also got a peek of her sideboob in the garment.

The matching thong bikini bottoms laced over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it emphasized her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also in the spotlight for the shot. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

Hannah sat on top of a jet ski for the pic. She placed both of her arms on the handles of the vehicle in front of her and bent her knees while arching her back and pushing her booty out. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a rolling green hill and a cloudy blue sky could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder. Part of her mane also hid her stunning face.

Hannah’s over 1.6 million followers went wild for the snap. The photo garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 180 remarks on the pic.

“Baby i’ll ride any wave you tell me to,” one follower stated.

“I open my eyes and heart for the beauty that You Are,” another said.

“You are of indescribable beauty,” a third comment read.

“You make me feel alive every moment. You are the reason behind every joy and every smile of my life. I love you so deeply!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique online. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie sets, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently thrilled her fans when she wore a red and nude bra and underwear set. To date, that post has earned more than 83,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.