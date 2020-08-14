Kelly Gale Sizzles In A Lime Green Bikini In Smoldering New Instagram Video

Kelly Gale spends countless hours in the gym perfecting her physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on her Instagram page. The Victoria’s Secret model did just that in a smoldering new video that was posted to her feed on Friday, one which has quickly become a major hit with her online audience.

Kelly looked absolutely flawless in she short clip in a minuscule lime green bikini that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin string straps that wrapped tightly around her neck and rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It featured a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage as she worked the camera, as well as a teasing glimpse of underboob that upped the ante of the scorching hot display. Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s toned arms, shoulders, and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The scanty swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her gym-honed lower half, leaving her sculpted legs and curvy hips completely bare as she worked the camera. It also had a thin waistband that sat low on her waist. It was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips to further accentuate her flat midsection and trim physique.

Kelly ventured outside to shoot the seconds-long clip. She stood on a gorgeous, sunlit patio with one leg stretched out to the side, eventually meeting the camera’s lens with a sultry stare. Though she looked ready to take a dip in the pool, there did not appear to be one in the luxurious space. Rather, she noted that the weather in the undisclosed location was “so hot” that she could wear a bikini at any time of the day without having to worry about being cold.

Kelly’s 1.4 million followers went wild for the sizzling new addition to her feed, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times within just two hours of going live. The share has also accrued over 17,000 likes and 115 comments in the same time span.

“Such a BABE,” one person wrote.

“Ridiculously gorgeous!” praised another admirer.

“Gosh if I had a body like that I would parade in a bikini WHEREVER. Bali, Antarctica, don’t care,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re just unreal,” added a fourth fan.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Kelly’s feed for another glimpse at her incredible body. The model recently shared another stunning photo that saw her going full bombshell in a snakeskin-print two-piece. That post fared extremely well, earning nearly 38,000 likes and 209 comments to date.