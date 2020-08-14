Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In A Mismatched Bikini

Social media influencer and model Bru Luccas showed off her sculpted figure this past Friday with a sexy, bikini-clad photo that was shared on Instagram. As of this writing, the upload was added to her feed an hour ago and her 3.2 million fans have been raving over the skin-baring snap.

The shot captured the model posed in the center of the frame. She appeared in front of a solid white wall, and there were plenty of pointy, green plants at her back. It looked to be optimal weather considering her attire. The model held a product that she was promoting in her right hand and casually put the other near her hip. Bru focused her attention to her right and wore a smile on her face while she opted for a sizzling two-piece set that highlighted her fit physique.

On her upper half, Bru sported a tiny bikini top that boasted a tropical pattern with different hues of orange, pink, and white. The suit had thin straps that stretched over her bronze shoulders and a plunging neckline that showed off her abundant chest. The bottom of the garment was tight, and it appeared to push her chest up even further.

Bru opted for a pair of skimpy, green bikini bottoms on her lower half. The front of the bottoms was decorated with gold clasps, which added a chic element to the swimsuit. The garment had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, and the sexy cut allowed her to showcase her defined hip bones and a glimpse of her shapely thighs.

Bru styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulder. In the caption of the post, she plugged a product from Force Factor and included details on where to purchase it.

The sizzling shot has earned a ton of attention for the babe with over 48,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let Bru know that her figure looks amazing while a few more flocked to the comments section to chime in on the product that she was promoting.

“Absolutely gorgeous and breathtaking,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red hearts and flame emoji.

“Your body is actually insane. Please share some tips and help a sista out!” another fan chimed in on the photo.

“I think you should just live in this and keep posting pics,” one more added with a few flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Bru has flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy bathing suit. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bru showered in an NSFW suit that flaunted her fit figure.