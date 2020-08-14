Leigh-Anne Pinnock Puts On A Leggy Display In Flannel Ensemble

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a number of new snapshots of herself.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in an oversized red-and-black plaid garment that featured buttons going up the middle and white text on the back. Pinnock left the top half unbuttoned, which helped display her decolletage. The attire fell way above her knees and covered any other clothing that may have been underneath. She went barefoot for the occasion and kept her nails short with no polish. Pinnock styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and accessorized with a thin necklace.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped up-close from a low angle. Pinnock looked down in front of her with a soft expression and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, she showcased her left shoulder by leaving the garment to hang off one side. Pinnock rested one arm across her body and raised the other to the side of the face.

In the third and final frame, the X Factor winner was captured sitting down on a sofa with her feet curled up. Pinnock covered her right eye with her locks and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

For her caption, she credited the photographer, Kaylum Dennis, for taking the pics.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“My baby Leigh-Anne looking gorgeous like always,” one user wrote.

“YOU LOOK SOO GOOD IN EVERYTHING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“A beautiful and powerful woman,” remarked a third fan.

“YOUR BEAUTY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion and beauty is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a white bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned physique. Pinnock paired the outfit with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the image. She sported her shoulder-length dark curly hair down and accessorized with sunglasses, a bracelet, and rings. The singer went abroad in Greece and posed at the Iconic Santorini Cave Hotel in front of a dreamy clear blue sky. She stood on tiptoes behind a pool and was clearly living in luxury during her visit.