‘Bachelor’ Alum Krisily Kennedy Honors Gia Allemand On Seventh Anniversary Of Her Death

The Bachelor Season 7 runner-up Krisily Kennedy honored her friend Gia Allemand, who committed suicide seven years ago today, with a touching Instagram post on Friday. Although they weren’t on the same season of the ABC reality show, they became friends after appearing together on the franchise’s spinoff, Bachelor Pad, in 2010.

Seven years after her tragic death, Krisily shared her thoughts about her friend, noting that she “cherished their time together” and wanted to call her to share some good news. Her good news was something very special — yesterday she shared on social media that she got engaged to her boyfriend Josh.

Krisily, who grew up in Rhode Island, wrote in her post that Gia was “like a sister” to her and reflected on her caring nature.

Her death came as a shock to Bachelor Nation. Many fans considered her one of the popular contestants in the franchise — she always had a smile on her face at press events for the show.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 29-year-old reality star hung herself in her New Orleans home on August 13, 2013, two days after she had an argument with her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson.

The report states that Gia had accused her boyfriend of cheating. He then said something he “instantly regretted” — he told her he no longer loved her.

When he found her at her house, she was still alive, so he rushed her to the hospital. Gia passed away the next day, and her death was ruled a suicide.

Unfortunately, Gia is not the only person from the franchise who have lost their lives since appearing on the show. Fans have mourned the loss of several contestants over the last decade.

According to E! Online, Tyler Gwozdz (Hannah Brown), Michael Nance (Emily Maynard), and Lex McAllister (Jake Pavelka) all died of apparent drug overdoses over the past four years. Julien Hug (Jillian Harris) reportedly took his life in 2010.

One of Brad Womack’s ladies, Christy Caserta lost her life in 2018 after suffering a seizure. Other contestants who passed tragically include Eric Hill (Andi Dorfman), who died in a paragliding accident in 2014. Erin Hill (Matt Grant) passed away in a plane crash in 2016.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.