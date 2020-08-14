Republicans Are Privately Worried About QAnon’s Growing Influence On The Party, Report Says

A Friday report from The Dispatch explored the alleged fears with the Republican Party about QAnon’s influence that have surfaced in the wake of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tuesday win in the Republican primary held in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene is an open supporter of QAnon, which BBC called a “pro-Trump conspiracy theory.” She has also come under fire for downplaying the existence of racism, amplifying white identity politics, and accusing Barack Obama of using MS-13 gang members to kill Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

“I think it should worry all of us,” said one source close to the campaign of Dr. John Cowan, which lost to Greene. “The fact that [Greene] is about to end up in Congress should hopefully be a wake up call for everybody, because she’s no better than Steve King. And you know how long it took to get him out of Congress.”

The source was referring the controversy surrounding King, a former Iowa congressman who was associated with high-profile white nationalists and accused of racism for various controversial comments.

According to a a top House GOP aide, Greene could create a “devastating impact” on the Republican Party.

“It’s one thing to have fringe members who represent very ideological districts. It’s quite another to have a member who is an avowed conspiracy theorist and traffics in hateful rhetoric that offends the vast majority of Americans. Embracing someone like that will unquestionably turn off the voters who determine congressional majorities.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

As reported by BBC, a growing number of pro-Donald Trump activists are embracing the QAnon theory, which posits that the president is linked to an investigation into global elites that will target Hollywood states and top politicians for crimes like child abuse and corruption. High-profile proponents of the theory including actress and comedian Roseanne Barr, Infowars host Alex Jones, and Breitbart podcast host Curt Schilling.

According to Daily Beast journalist Will Sommer, QAnon supporters tend to skew older and are typically people who are not as skeptical of the information they find on the internet.

As The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump Jr.’s recent suspension from Twitter came amid the platforms recent removal of thousands of QAnon affiliated accounts. According to Andrew Selepak, a professor of mass communications at the University of Florida, the removal feeds such theories by suggesting to Republicans and conservatives that Twitter is attempting to stifle their free speech and conceal the purported truth held in such conjecture.