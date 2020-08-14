Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Black Bikini

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn rocked a black bikini and flowy coverup in a new video she posted Friday morning on her Instagram page. The clip was only a few seconds long, but it gave her 2 million followers plenty to gush over.

The geotag for Vonn’s post suggested that this was taken in Mexico at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos. She walked through an open, shaded area of the resort, blue skies visible on both sides. It seemed to be quite breezy, as her flowy coverup was lifted and blown around by the wind, and she oozed with confidence and a hint of sass as she walked.

“My god you are so beautiful,” one fan commented.

Vonn had her long, blond hair swept back over her head and it cascaded down her back, blowing slightly in the breeze. She wore dark sunglasses and a black bikini and flaunted her athletic physique as she strutted past the camera.

The skier had a slight smile on her face as she passed by the camera, a dimple making an appearance. She showed off her rock-hard abs and a touch of cleavage, then gave everybody a show with a few seconds of slow-motion action as she was taped from behind.

The 35-year-old Olympian flaunted her pert derriere, raising her arms out to the sides as the dark fabric of her sheer robe billowed behind her.

It took just a few hours for upwards of 46,000 people to like the post. More than 600 people commented as well and many could hardly contain their enthusiasm for this enticing clip and jaw-dropping setting.

“My fav…true inspiration,” a follower declared.

“The power of a woman is a beautiful thing,” another person wrote.

“I could watch this all day long!!!” someone else shared.

By the looks of things, Vonn’s days are filled with sunshine and good times right now. Just a couple of weeks ago, though, she shared a sweet and sentimental post about selling her home in Vail, Colorado.

Vonn explained that saying farewell to Vail was one of the toughest things she had faced. However, she explained, she knew she’d be visiting regularly since her family was still there.

In the meantime, Vonn’s seemingly living her best life as she pushes forward and puts some of the tough experiences of the past year or two behind her. The resort where she’s staying looks absolutely incredible and she certainly appears to be making the most of her stay there.