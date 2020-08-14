Ashley Darby Almost Quit ‘RHOP’ Due To Her Struggle With Postpartum Depression

The Real Housewives of Potomac almost lost an original cast member before the start of Season 5. Ashley Darby revealed in a Betches YouTube video that she had a tough time signing on to the series that made her famous due to her postpartum issues. Ashley welcomed her son, Dean, last July, months before filming began.

“I was in super protective mother bear mode — very protective of my cub, and I almost did not do the show,” she revealed.

The 32-year-old had a difficult time after her son was born and struggled with postpartum depression.

“It was quite a bumpy road,” she admitted.

While Ashley revealed that the group dynamic was such that it was easy to fall back in with the ladies when they got together, her feelings had her questioning just how she fit. The new mom was unaware of just how powerful hormones were.

“I went through a bit of postpartum depression and all that played into how I related to the group.”

Fans saw this first-hand during the recent episode of the hit reality series. Co-stars Monique Samuels and Gizelle Bryant planned a night out with the cast, and Ashley had a tough time leaving her newborn. Once at dinner, she talked about her struggles with depression.

Ashley admitted in the interview that being on television made things more difficult for her. The yoga instructor had to come to grips with the changes that she had gone through. The reality star acknowledged that she was a completely different person now and had to wrestle with how that worked for the viewers.

“I wasn’t being the person I have been for the last four years on the show. I am a completely different person. It was a challenge to get back into the swing of things.”

She then teased some upcoming drama that involved her husband and a potential cheating scandal. Ashley even joked that she was “destined to become a real housewife” with all that was going on in her life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of Potomac recently returned for Season 5. The program was initially scheduled to air in May but was pushed back when Bravo rearranged the schedule due to the current pandemic.

Stars Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and Candiace Dillard Bassett have returned along with Gizelle, Ashley, and Monique. The ladies also welcomed a new cast member Wendy Osefo, a political commentator, professor, and mother of three from Nigeria.