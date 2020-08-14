Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Perfect Booty In A Black Thong Bikini: ‘Feelin’ Peachy’

Sarah stunned in her latest Instagram share.

Fitness model Sarah Houchens returned to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share a revealing new snap with her adoring fans. She sported a skimpy outfit as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was feeling “peachy.”

In the sexy shot, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she wore a teeny black bikini. The top wrapped tightly around her chest and featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist snugly while they gave fans a peek at her long lean legs in the process. However, it was her perfect booty that stole the show in the pic. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Sarah posed with her backside towards the camera. She had her legs together and both of her hands resting in front of her. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the background of the shot, a bar cart filled with bottles could be seen, as well as a gray couch and a shag area rug. Her kitchen was also on display.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Sarah currently boasts more than 998,000 followers on her social media account. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to her latest post by clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“Your skin is perfect! How do you do it?” one follower gushed.

“I love your kitchen. AWESOME,” remarked another.

“Again you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third social media user wrote.

“Looking for my jaw on the ground emoji!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently delighted her followers when she flaunted her booty yet again in a tiny pink thong bikini while soaking up some sun in a boat in Maryland. That post was also popular among her admirers. It’s reeled in more than 44,000 likes and over 720 comments to date.