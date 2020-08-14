Casey Costelloe Stuns In A Red String Bikini While Relaxing On The Beach: ‘Needed A Good Dose Of Vitamin D’

Casey Costelloe steamed up her Instagram page this week with a stunning new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The image was taken at Hervey Bay in Queensland, Australia, per the geotag, where Casey ventured to for a “last minute getaway” before the city’s borders are shut down again due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was seen laying across the sand on top of a colorful towel in the shot, angling her body toward the camera while shooting it a sultry stare. The golden sun spilled down on her, providing her a “good dose of vitamin D” and illuminating her phenomenal figure.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear and Casey’s certainly did not disappoint. The Aussie model looked absolutely incredible in a scanty string bikini that left very little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her page.

Casey sizzled in her itty-bitty red two-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that left her toned arms, shoulders, and decolletage completely exposed. Its triangle cups were hardly enough to contain the beauty’s voluptuous chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage and underboob in a seductive manner.

The model’s curvaceous lower half was also well on display thanks to the barely there nature of her bikini bottoms. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Casey to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, while its waistband was positioned in the perfect spot to accentuate her trim waist. Its stringy straps were tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Casey accessorized her beach day ensemble with a thin chain necklace and dangling earrings. She also wore a straw hat on top her of blond locks, which were almost completely hidden by its wide, floppy brim.

Fans were thrilled by the latest look at Casey’s physique, awarding the upload over 5,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Over 170 users took their love a step further and left compliments in the comments section.

“Love the red suit,” one person wrote.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” praised another admirer.

“Now I wish I was in Australia,” a third follower remarked.

“You make any beach look good,” added a fourth fan.

Casey has hardly been shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page lately. Earlier this week, she sent temperatures soaring again when she flaunted her derriere in a cheeky leopard-print bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing nearly 8,000 likes since going live.