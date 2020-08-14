Addison Rae Easterling Rocks A Sparkly Bra In New Snapshots

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling treated fans to stunning new snapshots.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13 to share four stunning new snapshots. Easterling rocked a sparkly silver bra as she walked through the busy streets of California at night.

Easterling had on a blue sparkly sweater which she wore completely open and matching high-waisted pants. She paired the look with pointed-toe sequin shoes. She accessorized with a black handbag and stayed safe with a brown face mask. The teen wore her long brown hair down straight and looked fabulous while strutting past flashing cameras.

The social media star was accompanied by her family as she walked, including mother Sheri Easterling, and her two younger brothers, Lucas and Enzo Lopez. Each of them also sported a face mask. The family appeared to be making their way through paparazzi to a white, luxurious-looking vehicle with the door opened. In the last photo included in the post, Easterling hugged her mother while posing for the camera. Sheri, who has become well-known online alongside her daughter, looked stunning in a black, formfitting dress with a ruched tie detail at the hem.

Three of the snapshots included in the post were taken by celebrity photographer Kevin Wong. The other was snapped by an additional photographer who goes by the name Young Legend. Easterling kept her caption simple, including only a butterfly emoji.

It was no surprise that the photos earned a plethora of likes, accumulating over 2.8 million in less than 24 hours after being shared online. Easterling boasts an incredible 25.4 million followers on the platform overall as well as many more on TikTok where she is known for her viral dancing videos. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her gorgeous looks and to express how much they admire her. Others inquired about where she purchased her outfit.

“YES WEAR A MASK IT SAVES LIVES,” wrote one fan.

“You looks incredible,” another person gushed.

“The fit is definitely it, you look spectacular,” commented one more follower.

Easterling has skyrocketed to stardom and recently was named TikTok’s highest earner. She earned an incredible $5 million in just a year through the platform, according to Forbes. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the teen had a relatively normal life prior to fame and was a college student at Louisiana State University. The choreographed dancing videos began as a fun pastime for her that turned into a career.