Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Crop Top & Skintight Animal-Print Bike Shorts

On Friday, August 14, American model Ana Cheri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 12.5 million followers to enjoy.

The clip, which was filmed with Ana’s smartphone, showed the former Playboy Playmate posing in a bathroom with a tub and a sizable shower in the background.

She initially wore a low-cut black cropped tank top and a pair of skintight leopard-print bike shorts from her clothing company, Cheri Fit. The sporty ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the look with a delicate necklace and her sparkling engagement ring.

Ana modeled a different color of the bike shorts in the latter half of the video.

The clip began with Ana walking towards a sizable mirror, as she gazed at her phone screen. She proceeded to turn around, flaunting her pert derriere. The model soon faced forward again and swayed her hips, further accentuating her hourglass figure. She bent one of her knees and made a claw with her hand. She then focused her attention back on her round bottom. The clip continued with the 34-year-old tugging on her short’s waistband.

The brief video was paired with the song “Ain’t My Fault” by Zara Larsson.

In the caption, Ana asked her followers if they had a preference for “the Dark Leopard or the Brown Leopard” shorts.

Fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Brown leopard,” wrote one commenter, along with a fire emoji.

“Oh I like both!!!!” remarked another Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” said a fan.

“@anacheri you are soo [sic] gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy bathing suit top and a sheer sarong. That post has been liked over 160,000 times since it was shared.