Donald Trump Likens Kamala Harris To A ‘Bad Version’ Of Hillary Clinton

During an Oval Office interview with The New York Post, Donald Trump took aim at Kamala Harris, who was recently selected to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. The real estate mogul compared the California Senator to Hillary Clinton, who he defeated in 2016 to take the White House.

“She’s a bad version of Hillary,” he said. “She’s a person that will say whatever is necessary and in the end in gets her in trouble. I think she changes her policy, she changes her tune, for every race, depending on who she needs. She’s a user and she’s not a talented politician.”

Trump also took aim at Harris’ controversial record as a California prosecutor, when she oversaw over 1,900 marijuana convictions as part of the tough-on-crime approach that she has boasted about in the past.

“Her record was terrible. It’s very interesting, she’s said to be the most liberal person in Congress, she’s rated the single-most liberal, and yet the progressives hate her.”

The real estate mogul claimed that Harris’ legal work has been “extremely bad” for the Black community. As reported by Newsweek, previous polls showed that struggled with Black voters during the Democratic presidential primary, trailing behind Biden, as well as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. However, the publication claims that this trend appears to be changing.

According to Trump, Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate is a sign that the Democratic Party has been taken over by radical leftists, Breitbart reported. But in the New York Post interview, he acknowledged that progressives “hate her” for her tough-on-crime past.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump has focused his vitriol at Harris since she was announced as Biden’s running mate. Per Breitbart, the real estate mogul called Harris “sort of a madwoman” on Thursday and pointed to her purported “hatred” of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was accused of sexual assault during the nomination process.

Just as Clinton has stood by Biden amid the sexual assault allegations leveled at him from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade, Harris has supported the former vice president despite believing accusations against Kavanaugh. After the announcement that Harris would be joining Biden’s bid for the White House, Reade called on the media to press her about the allegations against the 77-year-old politician.

As reported by The Hill, Harris said in 2019 that she believed Biden’s accusers.

“He’s going to have to make that decision for himself,” she said of Biden’s then-possible run.