MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski Delivers Blunt Message To Donald Trump’s Supporters: ‘How Stupid Can You Be’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski had some blunt criticism for supporters of Donald Trump, saying on Friday morning’s show that they are “pathetic” for continuing to back him after his continued lies and moral failures.

The Morning Joe co-host prefaced her statement by admitting that she has a “clear disdain” for Trump, but implored his supporters to look at what she saw as clear facts about his behavior.

“Look at how he’s worn us down, from his paid-off porn star to Russia lies to racism in Charlottesville, racism across the board, children in cages… I mean lie after lie after lie,” she said, via Yahoo News. “Conspiracy theories. Our country right now is really at a breaking point. If we don’t find a way to hold this president accountable with his attempts to undermine the Post Office and also his apparent negligence — perhaps purposeful — on saving the American people’s lives in this pandemic. You are pathetic at this point.”

While Brzezinski has long been critical of Trump and called him out regularly on the show, her criticism directed at his supporters on Friday was especially sharp.

“How stupid can you be, at this point, if you follow this president?” she posed. “I beg you not to be, for your life!”

The admonishment of Trump voters earned some viral interest, with Brzezinski’s name shooting to the top of Twitter’s trending topics on Friday early afternoon, and many sharing clips of her statements. Many expressed support, joining her in questioning why voters would still back Trump despite what they saw as clear lies and for what they also saw as a poor response to the coronavirus and politicization of the situation. But others believe that she went too far in her opposition, making it too personal.

As Raw Story noted, Brzezinski has been equally harsh toward Trump himself on the show, cutting off a clip of the president speaking about testing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As she did in the message directly to those who still support Trump, Brzezinski accused him of lying on a number of fronts, including his early boasts about the availability of testing and assurances that the virus would not spread any further.

She accused Trump of spreading ideas that could get people killed, including his musing that people might be able to inject or ingest disinfectant as a way of protecting against the virus.