Alexa Collins Rocks Sexy Semi-Sheer Dress & Ripped Jeans In Stylish Double Update

On Friday, Alexa Collins dazzled her Instagram followers with a double update that saw her rocking two different fashion styles — each of them playing up her enviable assets in an unique way.

For the first photo shared with fans, the Miami model opted for a sexy yet elegant black dress — a semi-sheer number featuring transparent long sleeves and a Queen Anne neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The eye-popping garment included underwire cups for support, which were adorned with corset-like details for extra definition. Sleek corset busks also decorated the front of the dress, emphasizing her lithe figure. However, the pièce de résistance was a massive see-through insert flashing her hip and midriff, which seemed to extend over to her thigh.

Alexa didn’t appear to be wearing anything under the revealing item, as no underwear could be seen through the sheer portion of the dress. The Florida hottie posed in mid-profile, showing off her slender hip and hourglass frame. She appeared to be seated and held one arm in front of her midsection, accentuating tiny waist. She was smiling from ear to ear and was glancing sideways as if ogling an amusing scene unfolding off-camera.

The 24-year-old kept things classy and sophisticated in terms of accessories, sporting drop-down statement earrings and a matching heart-shaped necklace. She wore her hair down and parted on the side, brushing her locks behind her ear to allow her jewelry to be seen. Her platinum-blond tresses tumbled over her shoulders, grazing her décolletage and calling even more attention to her cleavage.

Alexa held onto the Queen Anne neckline for the next outfit, maintaining the cleavage-baring as the only common element. She sported a casual style in the second snap, shimming into a fiery-red crop top and ripped jeans. The short-sleeved top was a ruched design that cut off just above her belly button, leaving only a sliver of abdomen on display. Meanwhile, the skintight jeans flashed some flesh through the distressed, frayed details gashing along the thighs, which balanced out the high-rise waistline that concealed her tummy.

This time around, the blonde beauty kept her accessories on the moderate side, only wearing small hoop earrings and a wrist watch. The model posed in a crouching position, resting one hand on her thigh. She tilted her head to the side and fixed the camera with a warm gaze, shooting a beaming smile at the photographer.

The purpose of the shoot was to promote a piece of canvas art by Blvckwall — a colorful and inspirational painting, which was featured in both snaps. In the caption, Alexa instructed her following on how to put their name down for a chance to win the art piece, which was part of a giveaway. The initiative piqued the interest of her fans, some of whom offered their opinion on the artwork in the comments section of her post.

“That painting is sick,” one person remarked admiringly.

At the same time, Alexa’s devotees seemed eager to show their appreciation for her beauty, complimenting her gorgeous look.

“Wow that is the greatest smile. Ur smile probably lights up a room when u walk in,” wrote a second follower.

“You look amazing,” assured a third fan, adding a pair of heart emoji.

“You’re exquisite,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.

As of this writing, the upload has been live for three hours and has already amassed more than 10,100 likes and nearly 140 comments.