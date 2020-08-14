Miley Cyrus Says She ‘Never Really Cared’ About Having Kids, Would Prefer To Adopt Due To Environment

Miley Cyrus has said that having children has never been a priority for her in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up but added that adoption would appeal to her if she were to start a family.

She told the hosts that she may have said previously that she wanted to have kids when she was much younger. However, at the age of 27 and with a “more realistic idea” of what she wants, she no longer felt this way.

“That has never been kind of my priority,” she said.

The musician added that adoption is a more attractive option to her when taking into account the environmental issues the world is facing.

“I actually think in a way, just looking at our climate change and our water and food it feels like to me if anything to me if anything that I would like to take someone that is on the earth. I love adoption and I think that’s really amazing,” she shared.

However, the “Wrecking Ball” singer — whose divorce from Liam Hemsworth was finalized in January this year — added that she was not intending to “shame” anyone who did want to start a family.

“For me I don’t just really think about marriage and things like this anymore,” she explained.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Miley got philosophical in the interview as she discussed how her perspective on relationships has shifted over the years. The former Disney star explained that in particular her attitude to the concept of “forever” changed as she learned that people evolve throughout life.

“You never know who you’re going to evolve to be and who they’re going to evolve to be,” she mused.

In the interview, Miley also said she believes that women are villainized when relationships break down, and that believing a love story will last forever is “setting yourself up to kind of be disappointed.”

The singer’s comments came just one day after it was reported she split up with her boyfriend of 10 months, Cody Simpson.

As The Inquisitr noted, while the cause of the rumored split is unclear, the couple reportedly parted ways sometime in the past few weeks.

Miley also dropped her latest single “Midnight Sky” in the early hours of Friday morning. According to The Inquisitr, the upbeat pop hit is reportedly about the subject of her breakup from The Hunger Games star Liam, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years.