Vivi Castrillon Smolders In Beaded Lingerie & Stilettos In Miami

Vivi Castrillon sent temperatures soaring with the most recent, racy snap that was added to her Instagram feed. The Friday morning upload saw the model in a scandalous lingerie set that left little to the imagination of her adoring fans.

The image captured Vivi posed in front of a white door with a silver handle while a geotag indicated that she was at the Shoreline Sole Mia — a luxury apartment complex in North Miami. Vivi put both of her hands on the frame of the door and posed with her body in profile, popping her booty out and arching her back. She had one leg planted on the floor, and she bent the opposite at her knee to pose like a flamingo.

She opted for a sexy lingerie set from Bedazzling By Belinda. The garment featured a unique twist as it was constructed of beads instead of fabric. The majority of the garment boasted black beads with a few white details in between. The top of the piece secured around her neck in a halter style, and it barely covered her chest, offering fans a generous view of sideboob. The bra rode low on her back and allowed Vivi to show off her toned shoulders and arms.

The bottom featured a cheeky cut that tucked deep into Vivi’s backside and allowed her to flaunt her pert derriere and sculpted legs. The sides of the bottoms had a double set of straps that were worn high on her hips and drew attention to her trim midsection. Vivi added a pair of sexy stilettos with black heels and clear sides.

The model styled her long, dark locks in a half-up, half-down fashion, and her hair cascaded well past her waist. Vivi kept her accessories to a minimum and sported a silver ring on her finger and a simple pair of stud earrings. In the caption of the post, Vivi made sure to tag her photographer to give credit for the sizzling shot.

The post has earned a ton of accolades for the bombshell model, and it’s garnered over 7,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her wardrobe while others let her know that her body looks amazing.

“Hot sexy 4you nice beauty super pics,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“You are perfect, a true goddess,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Nice picture you are looking good always,” another Instagrammer complimented alongside a trio of hearts.