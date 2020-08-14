‘Bachelor’ Star Vanessa Grimaldi Shares Engagement Photos, Nick Viall Reacts

Former The Bachelor star Nick Viall’s ex, Vanessa Grimaldi, has been celebrating her engagement for days now. Earlier this week, she announced the news of her engagement to her boyfriend of 18 months, Josh Wolfe, but has since added more photos on Instagram of the special day and her stunning diamond ring.

It appears that her fiancé did everything right, including matching the gold band on her ring to her grandmother’s ring that she always wears. Clearly, she hasn’t come down from cloud nine, commenting on her new post that she’s still taking everything in.

This isn’t the first time Vanessa has been engaged, but this time it was a lot more personal. More than three years ago, she said “yes” to Nick Viall’s proposal, surrounded by a production crew on the set of Season 21 of The Bachelor.

After filming a drama-filled season, the proposal aired on March 13, 2017. The couple split five months after the finale. In a statement released by ET, they said that their breakup was not an “easy decision” but they parted ways with “lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Although they didn’t make it to the altar, Nick, who still lives in Los Angeles, was happy to hear the news about Vanessa and her husband-to-be. According to People, he congratulated the couple with a comment on her initial Instagram post and noted that Josh was a “lucky guy.”

Vanessa, 32, revealed on Instagram that her engagement took place several days before she posted about it on social media. She noted that Josh, 35, got down on one knee on August 9, in a romantic setting that rivaled any of The Bachelor franchise’s final rose ceremonies.

She told People the moment was “absolutely beautiful.” He proposed in Quebec City while an accordion player performed “A Whole New World” from the Disney movie Aladdin.

Vanessa — the founder of No Better You, an organization that builds sensory rooms for schools with special education programs — has received hundreds of congratulatory messages from many of her fans who were thrilled to see her so happy.

“Congratulations happy for the both of you much love,” one person commented.

“Let the wedding bells toll! Congratulations to a super-woman with a heart of gold!” another fan commented on Vanessa’s post.

In addition to her fans and her ex, several of her friends from the franchise left comments about her exciting news — including Taylor Nolan, Blake Horstmann, Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch, Ashley Iaconetti, and Kristina Schulman.