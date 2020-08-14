‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Addresses Being Called A Villain

Vanderpump Rules star DJ James Kennedy spoke out on Friday about how he felt about being called a villain by many fans of the show that made him famous. The White Kanye was the inaugural guest on Katie Maloney Schwartz’s new podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me. In the interview, James talked about how he felt after Season 5 and what put him on the path of redemption.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

As for being perceived as a bad guy on this show, James didn’t quite understand the sentiment at first.

“I didn’t ever think of myself as a villain. I was getting confused when I started hearing that,” he said.

James called the word “interesting” but refused to believe that he was one.

“I don’t even like to think of it as heroes and villains because there is no such thing in this world of reality television.”

The DJ went on to explain that there can’t be bad and good guys on reality television because everyone is sharing their intricate personal stories. When he thought of the term, an image of the Joker or the Green Goblin came to mind, and those were characters that readily wanted to cause harm. James believed that he was not that. He did, however, admit that he hadn’t always acted appropriately.

“I did things that were completely wrong,” he maintained.

James went on to state that things would have gone to a bad place if he didn’t turn his life around.

“I would have been a villain if I continued the ways that I was heading towards.”

He further admitted that he did not want to be in the same place 10 years from now and knew that he had to make a change. As The Inquisitr previously reported, James celebrated one year of sobriety on August 5. He credits being alcohol-free with helping him mend fences with co-stars and believed he was “blessed” to have the opportunity to turn his life around and credits his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, for his success.

James believes that there is a chance for a redemption story in reality television, and he is currently living his. The DJ has been working to right wrongs in his life and recently apologized to his friend and co-star Lala Kent’s fiancee, Randall Emmett. James pulled Randall aside at a cast party and made it clear that he has significant regrets regarding the disrespectful and mean things he’s said about him.