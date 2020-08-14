NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Zach LaVine For Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins, Per ‘Blue Man Hoop’

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Zach LaVine and his future with the Chicago Bulls. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, some people are expecting LaVine to follow the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Chicago this fall. Once the Bulls agree to make him available on the trading block, several teams who are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring him.

One of the intriguing landing spots for LaVine in the 2020 offseason is the Golden State Warriors. According to Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors could acquire LaVine by sending a package centered on former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins to the Bulls.

“The price to acquire a 24-year old blooming star is steep. Golden State would have to sacrifice a number of assets – potentially even the newly acquired Andrew Wiggins or a collection of draft picks. However, Lavine is set to be a top-level offensive player for years to come and is absolutely worth the cost. Obviously, having three guards could create issues. But, Thompson has the size to defend most small forwards and the offensive output of Curry/Thompson/Lavine should be enough to tip the scales in their favor. All the Dubs would need to do is acquire a reliable rim protector to perfect this lineup.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Giving up Wiggins, together with multiple future draft picks, would definitely be worth it for the Warriors if it means acquiring a player like LaVine. As Pesta noted, the potential arrival of LaVine would enable the Warriors to create a three-headed monster with Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt. He would give them another reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, and a decent perimeter defender.

This season, he’s averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from the three-point range and excel with or without the ball in his hands, LaVine wouldn’t have a hard time making himself with Coach Steve Kerr’s system. Thought LaVine plays the same position as Thompson, he could still be an essential member of the Warriors’ “Death Lineup” in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The proposed trade deal would also make some sense for the Bulls, especially if LaVine is determined to leave Chicago. In exchange for the veteran sharpshooter, they would be acquiring another young and promising talent in Wiggins who has the potential to become the next face of the franchise. Using the future draft picks, the Bulls could add more prospects that could be part of the next title-contending that they will try to build in Windy City.