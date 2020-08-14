Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Her Petite Figure In A Teeny White Bikini: ‘I Like The View’

Morgan looked smoking hot in the two-piece.

Blond bombshell Morgan Ketzner took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a racy new upload with her adoring fans. The model showcased her petite figure while revealing in the caption of the post that she loved the view in Cancun.

In the sexy snap, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a teeny white bikini with a floral print. The top fit snugly around her chest and featured a low cut to expose her ample cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips as the accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot.

Morgan posed on a balcony for the photo. She both of her hands resting at her sides and her hip pushed out. She arched her back slightly and raised her shoulders as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a stunning ocean view could be seen. The beach, green foliage, and palm trees were also visible, as well as a bright blue sky.

She wore her long hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one shoulders.

Morgan has amassed more than 497,000-plus followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 14,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 670 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Beautiful bikini for a beautiful lady,” one follower wrote.

“Any time you are in the picture. It is a great view,” another stated.

“The Queen of Instagram right there,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow! Absolutely beautiful!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in racy outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently delighted her followers when she showed off her bronzed skin in a skimpy mismatched two-piece while soaking up some sun in Tulum. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. It’s raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.