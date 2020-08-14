Miley Cyrus Confesses She Lost Her Virginity At 16 To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus confessed that she lost her virginity to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth when she was just 16 years old — and she lied about it for 10 years.

On the latest episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy from Barstool Sports, hosted by Alexandra Cooper, the 27-year-old musician said that she didn’t lose her virginity to Nick Jonas, but she married the person that she did first have sex with.

“I was 16,” she said. “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Fans know that Liam and Miley were married in 2018 and divorced less than a year later. They first got engaged in 2012 to 2013 after they met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks romance film The Last Song. The couple called it quits, but later reunited in 2015 before tying the knot.

She explained that when she first slept with Liam, she lied at told him that he wasn’t her first in order to save face. She thought admitting that she was a virgin to him would make her seem like a “loser.”

“He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with,’ and I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before,” she said.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She never told him the truth until much later, when the lie ended up catching up with her after the person she named married someone Liam knew.

“[Liam’s] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?'” she said. “So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

After the couple called it quits for good, Miley famously moved on with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson. Recently, Cody and Miley reportedly called it quits on their relationship, though neither has confirmed the news or given a reason for the break-up.

Miley explained in the podcast, however, that she has noticed a pattern in her relationships. She often complains that people are boring, only to find later that she needs the sort of person who will act like an anchor for her.

The singer also confessed on the podcast that her first sexual encounter was with two girls, who she confirmed that she went past first base with, as The Inquisitr previously reported.