‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Sees Vincent At Marlena’s Office, Gwen Kisses Chad

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 14, 2020 reveal that the week will end with some big drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) continue to struggle with his mental state after he was kidnapped by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and tortured.

On Friday, Ben will head to the office of his therapist, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), in hopes of getting some help from her. However, when he gets to her office he’ll bump into none other than Vincent, the man who helped Eve keep him prisoner and brainwash him.

During his time with Eve, Ben was told that Vincent was a protege of Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay). Rolf is known for his brilliant scientific mind, and has done some amazingly evil things during his time working for Stefano DiMera.

He’s previously made a serum that can bring the dead back to life. He most recently transferred Stefano’s consciousness into the body of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) so that Stefano could live on although his body failed him.

While Vincent proved to be a chip off of the old block, it’s still a bit unclear just how much his brainwashing techniques will impact Ben in the long run. Eve revealed that the end game was to have Ben kill his new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and it seems that Ben’s mind may be leaning toward doing just that.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve will be back in town and she’ll run into her one-time student, Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). Claire will be furious to see Eve now that she knows that she bombed the church at Ben and Ciara’s wedding and nearly killed many of her family members.

However, Eve will try to manipulate the pair’s former relationship and beg Claire not to turn her into the police. Since Eve seems to be very dangerous at the moment, Claire could find herself in trouble if she tries to cross her.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) will get some surprising news. It seems that Shin may have liked Jake after all, and Gabi will be thrilled.

However, Jake’s girlfriend, Gwen, won’t be happy when she sees the pair spending even more time together. This means that she’ll be looking to stir up trouble, and it seems that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be her target. Gwen will look to make Jake jealous by kissing Chad.