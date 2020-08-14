Nikita Dragun Wows Fans In Skimpy Cut-Out Dress For Latest Instagram Post

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The influencer is no stranger to making an impression on her followers and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a skimpy tie-dye pattern dress that fell above her knees. The garment was cut-out at the front and displayed her midriff and underboob. The slits down the side showed off the tattoo on the side of her body and a hint of her upper thigh. Dragun paired the ensemble with lace-up white Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo. She accessorized with stylish sunglasses, an ankle bracelet, rings, and necklaces while rocking long acrylic nails painted with metallic silver polish. Dragun styled her long blond and brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the makeup artist was snapped crouching while whipping her locks. Dragun looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless. She was photographed from the side and gave fans an eyeful of her tattoo inked on her booty.

In the next slide, Dragun was captured from behind from a lower angle. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gazed down with a soft look.

In the third frame, Dragun was caught strutting her stuff on a balcony from afar.

In the tags, she credited the brand Matte Brand for her attire.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 105,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.1 million followers.

“Omg, I love everything about this,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I love you so much, you are just so stunning,” another person shared.

“Can we be best friends please,” remarked a third fan.

“I love how beautiful you are,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she faced her “biggest fear” and shared a makeup-free selfie that had not been edited. Dragun wore a plain black T-shirt and sported her dark long hair down with a middle part. The online sensation expressed that being worried about posting a natural photo of herself felt “crazy” and decided to embrace her natural look. Unsurprisingly, the pic gathered in over 1 million likes and over 14,500 comments from her fanbase who shared their support.