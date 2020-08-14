‘One Piece’ Chapter 988 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Izo, Kiku, Denjiro, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Ashura Doji – have finally engaged in a head-on battle against Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Unfortunately, it would take longer for fans to see what will happen next in the popular manga as there will be a delay in the release of One Piece Chapter 988.

According to Otakukart, the upcoming chapter of One Piece isn’t expected to be available this week and set to be officially released on August 23, 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide, One Piece hiatus has become more frequent. However, the disease isn’t the only cause of the delay, but also the schedule of Shonen Magazine.

While waiting for the release of the manga, fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen next. Per Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 988 could feature the Mink tribe using their trump card against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

“The raid has begun and the minks will reveal their trump card in the next chapter. The alliance decided this specific day to attack, the festival with a full moon. Some of the Minks become a lot stronger using Sulong in the Full Moon. In the latest manga chapter, the full moon was seen in the background. As a result, Nekomamushi is transforming. Inuarashi and other Minks will also use Sulong. They planned this. Minks become exponentially strong after Sulong is activated. Their bodies get bigger while their speed and agility is enhanced. Carrot once destroyed multiple warships using this technique.”

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

Kinemon and the Nine Red Scabbards planned the date of their raid at Onigashima with the Minks in their mind. Since the Fire Festival is a full moon, it would be the perfect time for the Mink tribe to fight since they would be free to activate their Sulong form. Eiichiro Oda has once shown how powerful the Sulong transformation was.

During the Whole Cake Island Arc, Carrot unleashed her real power to help Monkey D. Luffy and his comrades escape from Charlotte Linlin and her army. Carrot still hasn’t mastered the transformation, but she already managed to deal huge damage to the enemy. If Nekomamushi and Inuarashi activate their Sulong form, Emperor Kaido and his crew would undeniably be in big trouble. The Straw Hat Pirates alliance may currently be outnumbered, but once the Mink tribe goes all-out, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the battle suddenly turns into their favor.