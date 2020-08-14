AEW News: Another Top Star Could Be On The Way To Company, According To New Report

According to WrestleTalk, Impact Wrestling’s Ethan Page could be on his way to AEW. The performer’s contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of this year, and he might not re-sign with his current employer.

Taking to Twitter recently, Page teased revealing his future plans on January 1. That’s the day after his current deal ends, and he’ll be free to compete anywhere of his choosing on that date.

The report clarified that no official contact has been made as of this writing, but a series of recent events suggest that Page could be destined for a change of scenery in the foreseeable future.

Page’s social media following has grown quite significantly in recent months, and there are other promotions reportedly interested in his signature. One person who has been following along is AEW executive Cody Rhodes, who has expressed an interest in bringing him into the fold.

The star’s following is based on a combination of his meteoric rise in his current promotion, coupled with his popular body transformation videos. He’s built an impressive following, and he could be a top draw.

Page could also be used in a cross-promotional angle before then. As documented by Ringside News, Impact’s Scott D’Amore has proposed a series of matches between The North — which is Page’s tag team with Josh Alexander — and FTR.

Page weighed in on the matter on his Twitter, stating that The North and FTR need to work together as soon as possible. This fueled more speculation about him having a desire to join Tony Khan’s promotion.

FTR also wants the match to happen, and the ball is in Khan’s court at the moment. The fact that the bout was teased on social media suggests that a storyline might be in the works between the respective parties.

Both companies have also shown a willingness to do business with their competition since their inception, so the bout might not be beyond the realm of possibility.

The North lost their Tag Team Championships to the Motor City Machine Guns at this year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. A showdown with one of the top teams in America’s second-largest wrestling promotion could lead to even more opportunities, however.

AEW has been linked with several big-name talents in recent months, including some former WWE superstars. At the same time, Khan’s entity has made cut-backs this week, and they might not be looking to increase the roster size for a while yet.