Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares Birthday Wishes For ‘Little Sis’ In Touching Family Photo

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared birthday wishes for his “little sis” — Melissa Sorrentino Sussman — in a touching post featuring a family photo taken during his wedding to wife Lauren at the Legacy Castle reception hall in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The group shot included Melissa’s husband, Michael, who stood next to his lovely wife.

Fans of the reality television star, who shot to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore, also shared their delight at the opportunity to wish Melissa well.

“Why I gotta zoom so much to make sure that isn’t Angelina? Happy birthday to your sister!” quipped one follower, who believed that Melissa looked strikingly like Mike’s castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

“Guess you could call her the…Sisuation?!” joked a second fan.

“Family first. What a beautiful photo, I love it,” said a third Instagram user.

“Everyone looks absolutely stunning here, this is amazing,” stated a fourth supporter.

In the photo, Mike was seen as he stood alongside his wife on their wedding day. The snap was taken on November 1, 2018.

He wore a stunning and fashionable black tuxedo on the big day. The buttons of his shirt were black, providing a stark contrast to the white fabric and matching the hue of his suit. Mike’s hair was slicked back away from his face and he looked directly into the camera lens.

Lauren wore a traditional long-sleeved lace gown by Pronovias for the ceremony, formal pictures and first dance, reported New Jersey Bride. The formfitting dress had an illusion front and sheer sleeves with white lace insets. She carried a tightly woven bouquet of white roses for her walk down the aisle. Her hair was fashioned into long and loose waves. It was secured in the back of her head with an ornate rhinestone hairpiece, to which her long lace-trimmed veil, which met her dress’ train at its longest length, was secured.

Melissa attended the ceremony in a low-cut dark-colored gown which featured a multicolored print bottom. Its straps had an interesting style detail, appearing to have stones on them. Melissa wore her hair long and loose, parted on the right and worn over the left side of her face.

Her handsome husband sported a black suit with a coordinating tie and formal shirt.

The group pic was taken in the hall’s luxurious entryway, which featured a dual floating staircase, wrought iron banisters with ornate gold medallions, and a high ceiling that had a cascading crystal chandelier as its centerpiece.