Madi Edwards Slays In Little Black Dress & Leopard-Print Bandana During Mexican Getaway

Social media influencer and model Madi Edwards is having the trip of a lifetime. Edwards took to her Instagram page on August 13 to share a series of snaps that offered her followers a glimpse into her tropical vacation.

The post was composed of two photos that saw Edwards in the same sexy ensemble. The first image in the series captured her posed outside near a shopping center. A tag indicated that she was in Mexico, but she did not share any further specifics as to what town she was in. Edwards stood next to a bright blue building, and a few red and orange structures could be seen in the distance. The sidewalk was lined with palm trees and tropical plants and a cloudless blue sky appeared overhead.

Edwards turned her body in profile and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. She held a small wicker handbag in front of her stomach and sported several accessories with her outfit. Edwards rocked a lengthy gold pendant necklace and a few bracelets on her left wrist. She sported a little black dress that hugged her curves and showed off her bombshell body. A tag in the update indicated that the dress was from PrettyLittleThing.

The garment was strapless and showcased her tanned arms and shoulders. The piece fit tight on every inch of her figure and helped accentuate her tiny frame. Edwards’ fit legs were well on display thanks to the dress’ short length.

The second image in the set captured Edwards in the same sexy attire, but her pose was altered. She switched her handbag over to her left hand and took a step forward while her attention was still focused out in the distance.

She wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and at her shoulders, and the bottom of her tresses grazed her chest. The model added a leopard-print bandana as a hair accessory.

In the caption of the post, she exclaimed that this was her kind of town.

The update has earned rave reviews with fans with over 10,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Most social media users complimented Edwards’ hot outfit while a few more commented on her trip.

“Wow I wonder what it’s like to wake up every day and look like you,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“So colorful and pretty,” another fan added.

“You are so amazing beautiful,” a third Instagrammer chimed in with a few flame emoji tied to the end of the comment.