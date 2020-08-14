Yovanna Ventura Swims With Sharks While Wearing The Tiniest Of Bikinis

Social media star Yovanna Ventura dropped the jaws of her 5.3 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she went swimming with sharks — all while wearing the tiniest of bikinis.

The bikini set was a light pink color, which highlighted the Miami-based beauty’s bronzed skin. The top was mostly hidden as Ventura’s long brunette locks obscured full view. However, the hint of a thin strap was visible around her shoulder.

While the top may have been difficult to see, the bottom of the set was a different story. The garment was a thong style that left little of Ventura’s enviable figure to the imagination. Strings tied at the side around her hips, ensuring that as much skin was exposed as possible. Last but not least, a ruffled hem at the arch of her back added a fun final accent to the ensemble.

As Ventura ventured through the crystalline blue waters, several small fish and larger sharks gently swam around her. She followed the sea creatures as they made their way through the water, meeting up with a friend who was decked out in snorkeling gear.

The video appeared to be a throwback to a previous shoot, as Ventura confessed in a lengthy caption that she was heartbroken after seeing a number of “dead fish” in Biscayne Bay in Miami during a morning walk. The model lamented that pollution that likely played a factor in the tragic sight, and reminded her fans to take better care of the Earth.

“The climate change, pollution, plastic is all really destroying our gorgeous perfect planet, we need to take… action and do better!!!” she wrote.

Ventura added a number of suggestions for those looking to reduce their ecological footprints, including using reusable water bottles, avoiding plastic straws, and not using plastic bags from stores and supermarkets.

Fans went wild over the upload, awarding the post over 70,000 likes and more than 585 glowing comments.

“The nature and you make a perfect combination of beauty,” one awestruck fan gushed, emphasizing the sentiment with several smiley faces and a prayer hands symbol.

“What I would do to be that shark…” teased a second.

“AN ANGEL IN THE WATER,” proclaimed a third, along with two swan emoji.

“This is incredibly beautiful,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of heart-eye face symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Ventura has dropped jaws on social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model recently posted a series of photos for a sultry photoshoot that won high praise from her fans.