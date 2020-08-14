Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares An Adorable Throwback Pic To Celebrate Daughter Simone’s Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some birthday love for his first-born daughter Simone Garcia Johnson on Friday morning via a sweet throwback photo of the pair. In the pic, a younger Johnson held a tiny Simone to his chest while posing in front of a Ford vehicle.

On August 14, his eldest daughter turned 19-years-old. Johnson gushed about her in his caption, writing that he wished he “could bottle up time” to keep her tiny. He added a red heart emoji and hoped the teen a great day.

The retired professional wrestler still had a full head of dark hair in the old photo and smiled brightly, revealing two rows of shiny white teeth in the pic. He also rocked a little scruff and looked classily dressed in a white button-up shirt and khaki pants. To ensure he was close to his daughter for the photograph, he crouched down beside her, the front grill of a vehicle was visible behind them.

Little Simone looked adorable in the snapshot, wearing a pink dress patterned in a floral design. She held on to her father’s hand while grinning.

Along with Simone, Johnson also has two other daughters, Tiana Gia and Jasmine.

Thousands of people flocked to the Jumanji: The Next Level star’s post to wish Simone a happy birthday and to gush over the sweet picture her dad chose to share on her special day. In less than an hour of going live, his latest Instagram update had garnered more than 819,000 likes and over 3,600 comments.

Dozens of users said the father/daughter duo had similar eyes and could not stop showering the pair in adoring compliments.

Several of the actor’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on the post, like Ryan Reynolds and Dany Garcia.

“This post made me think of ‘If I could put time in a bottle’ – Jim Croce – incredible song,” said rapper Jelly Roll.

“Looking as strong as her dad,” wrote one fan.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday too many best wishes to your girl!” said another alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“Great pic Rocky of u and your beautiful daughter is it weird I say I can’t see u normal with hair lol,” added a third person.

Johnson was recently the subject of an episode of Confessions of the Hitman. The Inquisitr reported that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 48-year-old’s early days in the wrestling business and alleged that he faced some bullying at the hands of wrestlers like Triple H and Shawn Michaels.