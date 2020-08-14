’90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Tiffany And Ronald Smith Share Update About Their Marriage

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Tiffany and Ronald Smith’s wedding aired during the first season of the show in 2019. Despite rumors that they are no longer together, Tiffany posted one of their wedding photos on Instagram on Thursday. The couple wrote sweet messages about their love story and both lamented over how much they miss each other.

Tiffany, 27, currently lives in Frederick, Maryland with her son, Daniel, and the couple’s daughter, Carly Rose. Her husband, who is 29, still lives in South Africa while they continue to secure a spousal visa so that he can come live with his wife and children in the United States.

Tiffany’s post was heartfelt and confirmed to her followers that they are indeed trying to make their long-distance marriage work. She looked back on her wedding day and said she was missing the man she married after many months apart.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the couple announced that they broke up earlier this year. Ronald accused her of cheating — something she denied — and she called her young daughter’s father “toxic.”

Their split didn’t last long. In May, they both appeared on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined in an attempt to work through their problems. Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Tiffany from traveling to South Africa, TLC reported that they had a virtual consultation with a therapist.

Before they tied the knot, she struggled with the fact he lied about his gambling addiction. During the show, they addressed Tiffany’s trust issues that stem back to when they first met in South Africa. With help from the therapist, they tried to find ways to improve their marriage.

Three months after they appeared on the episode of Self Quarantined, their situation seems to be improving. While both the stalled spousal visa and the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from seeing one another, their messages to each other on Instagram show that they are benefiting from positive communication.

Among the hundreds of comments on Tiffany’s post was one from her husband who laments about the distance between them in a lengthy message.

“We are not together as we should be but what hurts is there is nothing we can do. It’s not by choice but by force you know…with the borders being closed keeping us away from each other it sucks but on a positive note we both know our love is strong and won’t fade this is just temporary we will be together soon and after that permanently,” Ronald wrote.

He went on to say she is his “everything” and he has appreciated her since the moment they first met.