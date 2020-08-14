David Beckham & James Corden Channel ‘Miami Vice’ Stars In Hilarious Instagram Upload

Soccer star David Beckham and TV host James Corden channeled the stars of the popular 1980s television show Miami Vice in a hilarious new Instagram video which was a hit with David’s 63.9 million followers. The fun clip was viewed 2,618,062 times and counting thus far.

In the video, David and James were seen as they walked around a corner and showed off trendy clothing styles made iconic in 1984 when worn by the series’ original stars — Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas. The wildly popular NBC series ran for five seasons.

In the social media clip, each wore a long, blond wig that featured a mullet-style haircut. The tops were very long and fell into their eyes as they walked. Their peepers were shaded with purple-tinted, gold aviator sunglasses.

The men sported white two-piece suits in the clip that showed what happened when James had two hours off and called on his longtime pal for some fun.

David displayed a teal blue t-shirt beneath his jacket. James’ outfit featured a pink-colored shirt. Both men had on dark-colored belts. The soccer superstar wore white shoes, while the talk show host wore brown footwear. The slow-motion imagery captured the men’s features up-close. Their wigs bounced as they walked to their automobile, a silver Ferrari Daytona Spyder.

In the caption, David remarked the two were headed to Florida.

“James, are you sure about this?” David asked in the snippet.

“Oh yeah, next stop: Miami. Let’s go, baby,” the talk show host and comedian replied.

The segment was a way to honor the fact that David is now one of the owners of Florida soccer team Inter Miami.

David also posted a scene still from the shoot to his Instagram page, which you can view here.

Fans loved the cheeky nod to the iconic television series. They shared their feelings regarding the fun snippet in the comments section of the share.

“This is more like a movie trailer than a stunt clip,” said one follower of David’s.

“What a hilarious bit. Loved it, made me chuckle,” remarked a second fan.

“David, you have not aged at all. This is great, You look good in clothes from any era,” stated a third Instagram follower of the fashion choice the two sported in the video.

“James, you always come up with the best ways to get celebrities to do things they might not ordinarily do. I love this, so hilarious, bravo,” said a fourth fan of the updated take on an old favorite.