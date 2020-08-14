‘One Piece’ Episode 937 Preview Hints At Start Of Luffy’s Intense Ryuo Training

The latest episode of One Piece featured Old Man Hyo showcasing his real power to Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy during the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Excavation Labor Camp In Udon. He may already be old and weak, but he was still capable of using the technique that Luffy badly wanted to learn. However, in the Land of Wano, Haki has a different name – Ryuo.

Using Ryuo, Old Man Hyo successfully knocked out Alpacaman, a Gifter who ate an Alpaca SMILE devil fruit, even without touching him. After showing Luffy his real power, he expressed his willingness to teach him Ryuo. According to the preview, the next chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Tonoyasu! Ebisu Town’s Most Loved!,” would be featuring the start of Luffy’s Ryuo training under his new master, Old Man Hyo.

“To master Ryuo and break out of the labor camp. Luffy lets his fighting spirit burn even more! Meanwhile, other prisoners who wish to rebel against Orochi and Tonoyasu join the raid operation! More allies to take down Kaido come together and the road of hope starts opening!”

Old Man Hyo was initially introduced as an ordinary prisoner at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon who couldn’t even earn his own food. However, after seeing him fight and defeat Alpacaman, the samurai at Emperor Kaido’s prison started to notice who he really is. Before he was imprisoned, he was popularly known as Hyogoro of the Flower, a yakuza boss at the capital who was respected by other yakuza leaders in other regions in the Land of Wano.

With his former status, it’s no longer surprising why Hyogoro of the Flower is very familiar with a powerful technique like Ryuo. He may not be as good as Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh, but he would definitely be a huge help for Luffy’s Haki training. Once Luffy masters Ryuo, it would not only enable them to escape from Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and his subordinates, but it would also give him a realistic chance of beating the world’s strongest creature in their next faceoff.

Aside from Luffy’s Ryuo training under Hyogoro of the Flower, One Piece Episode 937 is also expected to feature the gathering of the people who are set to join the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in their upcoming battle against the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. It is also set to reveal the real identity of Tonoyasu and his connection to the Kozuki clan.