Lindsay Hartley Says Farewell To ‘General Hospital’ & Thanks Fans After Short Stint

Soap veteran Lindsay Hartley briefly joined the cast of General Hospital to play Sam McCall while Kelly Monaco had to quarantine. A new Instagram post from Lindsay signals that her time in Port Charles has officially come to an end already and it sounds as if she enjoyed the brief gig.

Kelly originated the role of Sam years ago and had returned to the General Hospital set on the first day that production resumed last month. Unfortunately, her mom explained, she struggled with the mask mandate due to the coronavirus pandemic. She apparently was asked by producers to quarantine for 14 days, despite testing negative for COVID-19, but it was expected that she’d return quickly.

However, Sam was involved in a lot of heavy-duty scenes during the first couple of weeks of new episodes and they couldn’t go without someone playing the character. General Hospital brought in Lindsay, an actress many remember most for her work on Passions, and she knocked it out of the park. She did so well that despite a strong allegiance to Kelly, quite a few General Hospital fans rallied to have the show keep Lindsay in another role of some sort.

Thursday evening, Lindsay shared a clip from General Hospital featuring her as Sam on her Instagram page. The video was a reshare from a fan page and she noted in the caption how great the experience had been.

“Thank you @generalhospitalabc for the fortunate experience to play Sam, and especially during this moment in time. It was a fun ride,” Lindsay wrote.

Lindsay’s caption seemed to confirm that her run as Sam had officially ended. Her Instagram post was liked by more than 18,000 of her fans overnight, and quite a few people commented to praise her work.

“I really hope they give you a part as a different character on GH like they’ve done with other characters! I LOVED seeing you on,” one fan commented.

“They really need to cast you on the show! You are amazing!!!” someone else said.

Lindsay’s daughter Isabella commented a couple of times, calling her a queen and her to “get it sis.”

The actress was praised for showing her vulnerability and emotion while portraying Sam and many said she absolutely nailed the character. People loved seeing her back on daytime and would love to see her end up either on General Hospital in a long-term role playing someone else, or land on one of the other soaps.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that Sam will be keeping a close eye on Jason as he recovers from his motorcycle accident. She has a new parole officer, thanks to Valentin, but her troubles may not be over quite yet.

Will the General Hospital team find a way to bring Lindsay back somehow? It doesn’t sound as if anything of that nature is happening right now, but many fans would celebrate if that were eventually made to happen.