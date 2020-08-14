Melissa Gorga’s Fans Have Mixed Feelings About New Family Pic

They were conflicted over the 'RHONJ' star's extravagant ride for her 15-year-old daughter's birthday.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared a series of two photos of her family as they took a ride to the Jersey coastline in a luxe party bus in honor of her daughter Antonia’s birthday. The clan grouped together in the fancy automobile and enjoyed a comfortable ride in celebration of the 15-year-old’s special day. The images were liked over 29,000 times.

In the first pic, taken within the spacious interior of the large party bus, was Melissa’s husband Joe, Antonia, and sons Gino and Joey.

Joe sported a dark baseball cap, a black Adidas T-shirt, athletic bottoms, and slides. The birthday girl wore a white tube top, denim cutoffs, and sandals. Her normally curly hair appeared to have been straightened.

Gino sat next to his sister. He had on a white T-shirt and what appeared to be blue shorts. The RHONJ star was next in the photo. She wore a blue sleeveless shirt, denim shorts, and flip-flops. Her hair was long and loose, hanging down her back. Finally, Joey wrapped up the family photo in a gray Nike T-shirt and basketball shorts.

The automobile featured a ceiling that had purple lights, illuminating the entire upper interior of the vehicle. It had spacious windows perfect for watching the scenery go by in comfort. A large screen television was seen at the back of the bus. The seats were a dark color and plush. They ran the length of the vehicle on either side as well as underneath the television as well.

In the second image, Antonia and Melissa stood alongside one another as they smiled for the camera and posed at the rear of the vehicle.

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared conflicted over the images. Some felt the money could be put to better use while others questioned the clan heading out during the pandemic.

“Waste of money. Donate to a charity instead,” remarked one follower who felt the extravagance was unnecessary spending.

“Aren’t we supposed to be in lockdown?” questioned a second fan of the trip.

Other followers didn’t seem to mind the slideshow.

“Such a beautiful & blessed family. May God continue to bless you & ur fam. You are all so lucky,” said a third Instagram user.

“Super cute it’s just you and your kids enjoying the deluxe ride!” stated a fourth fan of what they believed to be a happy photo.