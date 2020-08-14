Joe Biden Has A Double-Digit Lead On Donald Trump Nationally In New Poll

Former vice president Joe Biden has opened up a double-digit lead nationally over Donald Trump, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

The poll covered a wide range of topics beyond just the two men running for office (the survey was conducted before Biden had announced Kamala Harris as his running mate). For example, in addition to asking about which candidate they support and whether they view each man favorably or unfavorably, the poll also delved into topics such as the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations.

On the main topic, that of whom the poll respondents intend to vote for, 53 percent of likely voters said that they intend to vote for Biden, while 42 percent support Trump. That’s an 11-point difference; by comparison, Biden’s lead over Trump was eight points in June.

Broken down by different demographic groups, Biden also has strong advantages with Black voters, young voters, whites with a college degree and suburban voters.

Trump, by comparison, has a base that consists largely of white evangelical Christians, whites without a college degree and those who live in rural areas.

However, Trump’s support has been shrinking in some of those key groups; for example, his support is dwindling among whites, with 48 percent of that voting bloc supporting each candidate equally. By comparison, at the end of June Trump had a six-point advantage with those voters. Looking further back, in 2016 Trump won the election thanks in part to a 20-point lead he had with whites over Hillary Clinton.

One issue on which Trump seems to have an advantage, however slight, over Biden is the economy. When asked who would be better at handling the economy, Trump has a slim advantage over his opponent, 47 percent to 45 percent. However, that lead has narrowed since March, when Trump edged out Biden by eight points, 50 percent to 42 percent.

Beyond the election proper, the poll looked into respondents’ feelings on a matter that, while not directly related to the election, will almost certainly be a factor: the coronavirus pandemic and, specifically, whether or not they’ll trust a vaccine when or if it’s produced.

When asked if they’ll get vaccinated against the pathogen that’s causing the pandemic, 35 percent said they would not, while 60 percent said they would. However, 71 percent of Americans do say they see the coronavirus pandemic as a real threat. Similarly, 75 percent say they trust the information about the virus that they’re receiving from public health experts about the pandemic.