Hilde Osland Goes For A Simple Yet Sexy Look In An Unzipped Crop Top And Sweatpants

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a new shot where she showed off her toned midriff in a simply yet sexy crop top and sweatpants ensemble.

The top was a stunning mint green color, and the shade was the perfect complement for both the Osland’s sun-kissed skin as well as her blond locks. The garment was made from a trendy ribbed material that appeared to have a slight stretch as it ably flattered her curves.

Long sleeves kept the model warm while she posed outside, and an unzipped neckline offered fans a glimpse of her décolletage. In addition, the shirt featured a cropped hemline just below the bust, allowing Osland to showcase her enviably small waist.

Osland coupled the crop top with a pair of comfy sweatpants. The leggings were a bright white color, adding brightness to the already airy and light aesthetic of the shot. Throughout the garment, the message “be kind” was printed in black lettering. Though they were slightly baggy in shape, the pants were sure to cinch at Osland’s midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. They also cinched at the ankle in a classic jogger style.

The Norwegian-born stunner completed the outfit with a fun pair of lilac socks in addition to chunky white and orange Nike sneakers. To further accentuate her tan, she opted for gold jewelry, including a oversized chain necklace, cuff bracelet, and delicate charm pendant. Her hair was casually styled, parted in the center and cascading down her shoulders in soft and beachy waves.

The setting for the shot appeared to be a luxurious outside terrace. Osland posed by sitting in front of a clear glass railing so that a stunning view of hills, homes, and bright sky was behind her. She sat on the ground, tilting her head to the side and offering the smallest of smiles.

Fans quickly awarded the latest upload over 10,000 likes and over 160 comments in under 20 minutes of posting.

“You are just beautiful,” gushed one awestruck fan.

“Look at you gorgeous gal,” echoed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with both a lovestruck face and heart-eye face emoji.

“My inspiration,” raved a third, adding a red heart.

“My Angel,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a kissing face and red rose symbol.

Though this most recent picture shows the model in sexy yet simple comfort, yesterday the model decided to go all out in full bombshell attire. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Osland opted for a sultry emerald lace undergarment set for a double-post update that earned close to 170,000 likes.