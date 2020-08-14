Dolly Castro Flaunts Abs & Cleavage In Sexy, Boxing-Inspired Look

Dolly Castro took to Instagram this past Thursday to share a peek at one of her workouts. The post showed the mother of one rocking some seriously sexy boxing gear that has her followers swooning.

The snapshot captured the star posed in profile in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a gym, but the area at her back was out of focus. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where many of her recent snaps have been taken. Dolly brought one hand near her face and held the opposite arm near her hip as she rocked a pair of boxing gloves that were primarily dark blue with light pink detailing on the front. The fitness coach and social media influencer pursed her lips slightly as she gazed into the distance with a sultry stare.

Dolly showed off her bombshell body in a two-piece workout set. On her upper half, she rocked a sports bra that possessed a royal blue hue and the 1st Phorm logo etched in the upper left corner. The bright color of the garment served as the perfect complement to her glowing skin. The piece had thick straps and a scoop neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, and the model’s chiseled abs and muscular arms were also on display.

She opted for a pair of gray athletic shorts on her lower half. The garment had a thick waistband that was worn high on her midsection and helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. The shorts rode dangerously high on her legs and had slits on the side, ensuring that her shapely thighs could be seen almost in their entirety.

Dolly styled her silky brunette locks with a middle part and wore her hair in a simple braid that rested over her left shoulder. In the caption of the post, she shared some inspirational words to help get her audience motivated.

Fans have been thrilled with Dolly’s sexy photo and her message, and the upload has amassed over 50,000 likes and 510 comments. Several social media users complimented her figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You are so inspiring thank you for your posts!” one follower gushed alongside a series of emoji.

“That ab definition is out of control,” a second social media user said.

“That beautiful face! Yes everyday is a fight,” a third fan chimed in with the addition of a few flames.

“You really inspire me to keep going,” one more admirer wrote.